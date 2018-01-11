A phone call, tears and Sophie Spence’s rugby career was over

Former nominee for World Rugby Player of the Year speaks about what the future holds

Mary Hannigan

Ireland’s Sophie Spence celebrates winning with her mum Myrtle after Ireland beat Australia in the 2017 Women’s Rugby World Cup. Photo: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Ireland’s Sophie Spence celebrates winning with her mum Myrtle after Ireland beat Australia in the 2017 Women’s Rugby World Cup. Photo: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

The phone call wasn’t entirely unexpected, but it still came as a shock. Only injury had ever ruled Sophie Spence out of a Six Nations squad since she’d first played for Ireland six years before. This time, though, it was the coach who was ruling her out.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.