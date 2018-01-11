A phone call, tears and Sophie Spence’s rugby career was over
Former nominee for World Rugby Player of the Year speaks about what the future holds
Ireland’s Sophie Spence celebrates winning with her mum Myrtle after Ireland beat Australia in the 2017 Women’s Rugby World Cup. Photo: Dan Sheridan/Inpho
The phone call wasn’t entirely unexpected, but it still came as a shock. Only injury had ever ruled Sophie Spence out of a Six Nations squad since she’d first played for Ireland six years before. This time, though, it was the coach who was ruling her out.