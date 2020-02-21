Iain Henderson ruled out of Ireland’s Twickenham visit

Ulster lock has been replaced by Leinster’s Devin Toner in XV to play England on Sunday

Iain Henderson will miss Ireland’s encounter with England on Sunday. Photograph: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

Iain Henderson will miss Ireland’s encounter with England on Sunday. Photograph: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

 

Ireland lock Iain Henderson has been ruled out of Sunday’s Six Nations clash with England due to family reasons, the Irish Rugby Football Union has announced.

Devin Toner will take the number four shirt from Henderson for the match at Twickenham and win his 70th cap.

Ireland can clinch the Triple Crown with victory in south-west London following successive home victories over Scotland and Wales.

Ulster captain Henderson, who has made 55 international appearances, started each of those matches at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, while Toner twice came off the bench.

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell had initially named an unchanged starting XV for the meeting with Eddie Jones’ side.

Connacht lock Ultan Dillane will take Toner’s place among the replacements.

