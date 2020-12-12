How Jerry Sexton’s rugby career was left hanging in mid-air
Living the dream with his young family in South Africa, Covid-19 changed everything
Jerry Sexton (second from left) celebrates with Southern Kings team-mates Aston Fortuin, Ruan Lerm and Scott Van Breda after beating the Ospreys at the Liberty stadium last November. Photograph: Athena Pictures/Getty Images
Jerry Sexton logged on to the umpteenth Zoom meeting of the summer, and saw the comforting face of Rassie Erasmus on the screen.
At the Sexton family home in Dublin, he listened optimistically as the good and the great of South African rugby attempted to reassure him and his Southern Kings colleagues.