Griggs names 36-strong women’s squad

Sene Naoupu included but no place for Jenny Murphy

Updated: 42 minutes ago

Sene Naoupu has been named in the Ireland squad for the final two games of the Six Nations. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Sene Naoupu has been named in the Ireland squad for the final two games of the Six Nations. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

 

Leinster captain Sene Naoupu has been named in the Ireland squad to complete the Six Nations four weeks after an operation to remove a tumour from her neck.

“Whether I’ll be in there or not I’ll certainly be doing all the work I can to try and get there,” Naoupu told The Irish Times last weekend.

However, Ireland coach Adam Griggs has not included Jenny Murphy in the 36-strong panel. The Kildare native has fully recovered from a serious knee injury and despite lining out for the Barbarians last year her international exile continues.

Ireland are due to complete the Six Nations at home to Italy on October 24th and away to France on October 31st. Venues and kick off times are still to be confirmed.

The round robin World Cup qualifiers against Scotland, Italy and one more team will take place on December 5th, 12th and 19th. Venues will be announced in November. The tournament takes place in New Zealand next year.

Veteran prop Lindsay Peat has recovered from injury, sustained in Ireland’s last match against England in March, a 27-nil defeat in Doncaster, while teenage sensation Beibhinn Parsons also returns to the group having stepped away mid-Six Nations to focus on her Leaving Certificate.

Ireland Women’s Squad, Women’s Six Nations 2020

Backs

Enya Breen (UL Bohemian/ Munster)
Michelle Claffey (Blackrock/ Leinster)
Eimear Considine (UL Bohemian/ Munster)
Nicole Cronin (UL Bohemian/ Munster)
Kathryn Dane (Old Belvedere/ Ulster)
Lauren Delany (Sale Sharks/ IQ Rugby)
Aoife Doyle (Railway Union/ Munster)
Katie Fitzhenry (Blackrock/ Leinster)
Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union/ Leinster)
Claire Keohane (Railway Union/ Munster)
Larissa Muldoon (Railway Union/ Leinster)
Ellen Murphy (Blackrock/Leinster)
Sene Naoupu (Old Belvedere/ Leinster)
Beibhinn Parsons (Blackrock/ Connacht)
Laura Sheehan (UL Bohemian/ Munster)
Shannon Touhey (Suttonians/ Connacht)*
Hannah Tyrell (Old Belvedere/ Leinster)

Forwards

Judy Bobbett (Blackrock/ Leinster)
Anna Caplice (Harlequins/ IQ Rugby)
Ciara Cooney (Railway Union/ Leinster)
Victoria Dabanovich O’Mahony (Old Belvedere/ Leinster)
Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere/ Leinster)
Laura Feeley (Blackrock/ Connacht)
Nichola Fryday (Old Belvedere/ Connacht)
Ciara Griffin (UL Bohemian/ Munster)
Neve Jones (Malone/Ulster)*
Leah Lyons (Harlequins/ IQ Rugby)
Aoife McDermott (Railway Union/ Leinster)
Claire McLaughlin (Old Belvedere/ Ulster)
Edel McMahon (Wasps/ IQ Rugby)
Cliodhna Moloney (Wasps/ IQ Rugby)
Hannah O’Connor (Blackrock/ Leinster)
Katie O’Dwyer (Railway Union/ Leinster)*
Chloe Pearse (UL Bohemian/ Munster)
Lindsay Peat (Railway Union/ Leinster)
Dorothy Wall (Railway Union/ Munster)
*Denotes uncapped player at this level

Women’s Six Nations 2020

WE 24th October, Ireland Women v Italy Women - TBC
WE 31st October, France Women v Ireland Women- TB
 

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.