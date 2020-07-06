Greig Laidlaw signs for Japanese side Shining Arcs
Former Scotland captain the latest player to head east after he leaves Clermont Auvergne
Greig Laidlaw has signed for Japanese side Shining Arcs. Photograph: Craig Watson/Inpho
Former Scotland captain Greig Laidlaw cannot wait to get started in Japan after announcing he has signed for Shining Arcs.
The 34-year-old scrum-half is making the move to the Far East after leaving French outfit Clermont Auvergne.
Laidlaw was a popular figure with Japanese fans during last year’s World Cup.
A defeat to the hosts in the Scots’ final pool stage match brought the curtain down on his 76-cap international career but now Laidlaw is hoping to form better memories after agreeing to make a move to Tokyo.
The ex-Edinburgh and Gloucester back said on Instagram: “I look forward to bringing my experience to Japan.
“It is a country that has provided the warmest of welcomes every time I have visited. I can’t wait to get started.
“To now be making it my home and joining the Shining Arcs family is extremely exciting.”