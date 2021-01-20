Gregor Townsend names 35-man Scotland squad for Six Nations

David Cherry, Ewan Ashman, Alex Craig and Cameron Redpath could make their debuts

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend has named his squad for the upcoming Six Nations. Photograph: PA

Finn Russell returns to the Scotland squad for the 2021 Six Nations tournament.

The outhalf injured himself against Wales last November and missed the 2020 Autumn Nations Cup but is included in Gregor Towsend’s 35-man group. Players who could potentially make their Scotland debuts include Edinburgh hooker David Cherry, Sale hooker Ewan Ashman, Gloucester forward Alex Craig and Bath centre Cameron Redpath.

Linking up at halfback will be Racing 92’s Russell and Edinburgh’s Jaco Van de Walt, who made his Scotland debut in the ANC semi-final against Ireland. Townsend said: “As coaches we have selected a group which we believe can build on the work our players put in throughout the recent Autumn Nations Cup campaign and kick on again in terms of performance levels.

“The depth we have across the squad enables us to bring in some new players who have excelled in recent weeks and others who we believe can perform at Test level.”

The campaign begins with the Calcutta Cup clash against England on Saturday, February 6th.

Scotland squad

Forwards (20): Ewan Ashman (Sale Sharks), Simon Berghan (Edinburgh), David Cherry (Edinburgh), Alex Craig (Gloucester), Scott Cummings (Glasgow Warriors), Allan Dell (London Irish), Matt Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors), Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors), Gary Graham (Newcastle Falcons), Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh), Jonny Gray (Exeter Chiefs), Richie Gray (Glasgow Warriors), Oli Kebble (Glasgow Warriors), Willem Nel (Edinburgh), Jamie Ritchie (Edinburgh), Grant Stewart (Glasgow Warriors), Rory Sutherland (Edinburgh), Blade Thomson (Scarlets), George Turner (Glasgow Warriors), Hamish Watson (Edinburgh).

Backs (15): Darcy Graham (Edinburgh), Chris Harris (Gloucester), Stuart Hogg (Exeter Chiefs) Capt, Huw Jones (Glasgow Warriors), Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh), James Lang (Harlequins), Sean Maitland (Saracens), Byron McGuigan (Sale Sharks), Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors), Cameron Redpath – (Bath Rugby), Finn Russell (Racing 92), Scott Steele (Harlequins), Duncan Taylor (Saracens), Jaco van der Walt (Edinburgh), Duhan van der Merwe (Edinburgh).

