Greg McWilliams is the new US Eagles backs coach

Greg McWilliams, former attack coach of the Ireland women’s team, has been named US Eagles men’s backs coach for their November tour of Europe.

The USA face Germany on November 18th in Frankfurt and Georgia a week later in Tbilisi, with McWilliams, who has worked in the American system since becoming Yale Director of Rugby in 2015, added to Gary Gold’s new coaching ticket.

Gold, currently with the Worcester Warriors, will officially succeed John Mitchell at the end of this season. In the meantime former All Black Dave Hewitt has been named US head coach on an interim basis.

McWilliams links up with AJ MacGinty, who he coached at Blackrock College under-20s, while Cork born flanker John Quill is also part of the squad.

“I’ll be running the attack and backs which is so exciting,” said McWilliams. “It’s the same role I had with Ireland women at the 2014 World Cup.

“I’ll try and put my own stamp on it but considering the short space of time I’ll design a simple attack strategy for AJ and the other players to implement.”

McWilliams will also be part of Robbie Deans backroom when the Barbarians play Tonga at Thomond Park on November 10th.