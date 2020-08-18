Granny rule and Leinster schoolkids the way forward as Ireland look to add depth
With residency law set to be extended to five years at the end of 2021, the IRFU have changed approach
Hayden Hyde scores Ireland’s second try during the Under-20 Six Nations match against England at Franklin’s Gardens in February. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho
Do you reckon Ireland would have been durable enough to complete the Grand Slam at Twickenham on St Patrick’s Day in 2018 without their Auckland bruiser and South African farmer?
Remember, CJ Stander’s iconic try against England was created by Aki’s break and clever pass. Don’t forget Jacob Stockdale’s immortal finish against the All Blacks. Could it have happened without Aki’s ability to change the point of attack?