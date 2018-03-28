Gordon D’Arcy: Winning the only way to keep ‘People’s Game’ on the road

Rugby may be the people’s game this month, but in a sports-mad country the people are fickle

Gordon D'Arcy

Peter O’Mahony will be central to Munster’s chances against Toulon. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Peter O’Mahony will be central to Munster’s chances against Toulon. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

The people’s game? In the wake of the Grand Slam (and Wexford beating Galway) I asked my nephew what was his favourite sport. While kicking a football he listed off basketball, rugby and Gaelic. He saw a hurley in the corner and picked it up.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.