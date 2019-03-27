Gordon D’Arcy: Who’d be a coach? Only the rarest of souls
It’s one thing to be a great rugby player, but to motivate players is another job altogether
Ireland’s Ronan O’Gara and Paul O’Connell after a Six Nations match against France at Stade de France, Paris in April 2012. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho
Rugby coaching comes with a health warning. I’m serious. We hear it all the time, most recently from Joe Schmidt and Paul O’Connell. Eddie Jones recovered from the stroke he suffered in 2013, aged 53, while in charge of Japan.
Makes me wonder who’d want to be a coach? From my generation we know with certainty that Leo Cullen and Ronan O’Gara fit the bill.