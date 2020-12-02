Gordon D’Arcy: Where is Ireland’s progress under David Nucifora?

Australian’s attitude to the press grates with euphoria of 2018 now just a distant memory

Gordon D'Arcy

Is 2018 as good as it’s going to get for Ireland under Performance Director David Nucifora? Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Amidst the euphoria of beating the All Blacks in Chicago four years ago, David Nucifora might well have glanced down from Trump Tower at the alchemy Theo Epstein had conjured for The Cubs and thought: ‘I can achieve something similar with Irish rugby.’

The World Series is a lofty ambition but over that heady weekend in 2016 anything seemed possible.

