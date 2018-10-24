Gordon D’Arcy: We’re in the midst of a battle for rugby’s future direction

World Rugby need to be sure what the problem is they are trying to solve

Gordon D'Arcy

Gloucester’s Danny Cipriani tackles Munster’s Rory Scannell, resulting in a red card, during the Heineken Champions Cup match at Thomond Park. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Gloucester’s Danny Cipriani tackles Munster’s Rory Scannell, resulting in a red card, during the Heineken Champions Cup match at Thomond Park. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Two wildly contrasting spectacles last weekend: Thomond Park provided an ominous sign of where the game could be going while Stade Ernest Wallon was a brilliant advertisement for rugby.

The Danny Cipriani red card opens a much needed debate.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.