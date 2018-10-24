Gordon D’Arcy: We’re in the midst of a battle for rugby’s future direction
World Rugby need to be sure what the problem is they are trying to solve
Gloucester’s Danny Cipriani tackles Munster’s Rory Scannell, resulting in a red card, during the Heineken Champions Cup match at Thomond Park. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire
Two wildly contrasting spectacles last weekend: Thomond Park provided an ominous sign of where the game could be going while Stade Ernest Wallon was a brilliant advertisement for rugby.
The Danny Cipriani red card opens a much needed debate.