Gordon D’Arcy: We are genuine challengers to the All Blacks
Ireland players now believe they are capable of beating the number one side in the world
Dan Leavy and James Ryan celebrate victory over England in Twickenham. They two of the new breed – used to winning silverware. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho
Ireland must get used to being world leaders. This cultural movement is happening before our eyes. Saturday against these All Blacks could provide the latest cautionary tale or modern Irish rugby will make another giant leap.
There’s definitely been an attitude change since my generation, since the ‘Give It A Lash’ era that thirty- and fortysomethings grew up believing was the way our sporting teams should compete.