Gordon D’Arcy: Time for IRFU to be bold and secure futures of prized playing assets

Nokia had an iPad before the word was invented by Apple. We know next to nothing about this because they stuck to what they were good at. Everyone was buying their ‘brick’ mobiles so they doubled down on that product.

Right now the IRFU is Nokia. The brick is the Leinster schools supply chain. Keep up the ultra conservative model that is currently in place, a model that has served them so well up to now, and their market share in an ever changing international rugby environment will disintegrate.