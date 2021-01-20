Gordon D’Arcy: Time for IRFU to be bold and secure futures of prized assets
Now is not the time to be slashing the salaries of their most valuable products
Keith Earls, Peter O’Mahony and Jonathan Sexton ahead of the Rugby World Cup game against Russia in Kobe City. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho
Simon Zebo in action for Ireland against England during the 2017 Six Nations at the Aviva stadium. Photograph: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
Munster outhalf Ben Healy. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho
Nokia had an iPad before the word was invented by Apple. We know next to nothing about this because they stuck to what they were good at. Everyone was buying their ‘brick’ mobiles so they doubled down on that product.
Right now the IRFU is Nokia. The brick is the Leinster schools supply chain. Keep up the ultra conservative model that is currently in place, a model that has served them so well up to now, and their market share in an ever changing international rugby environment will disintegrate.