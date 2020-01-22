Gordon D’Arcy: There’s more to Saracens’ success than money
The club deserve to be punished but the fallout could adversely affect England
Owen Farrell: English rugby has directly benefited from the success of Saracens, from their coaching standards and the benefit of settled partnerships at club level. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters
The other Premiership clubs and English rugby in general might end up regretting the sort of justice they have demanded.
When it comes to the public stoning of Saracens that scene in The Life of Brian springs to mind; remember all those male actors wearing fake beards so the Jewish Official (played by John Cleese) and Roman soldiers do not notice they are actually women: