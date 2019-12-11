I have sat quietly in team meetings when Paul O’Connell strongly disagreed with Joe Schmidt. It felt extremely awkward, as neither man gave an inch, but proved the catalyst for Ireland winning two Six Nations under their coach and captain dynamic.

I have challenged Michael Cheika in the Leinster environment. Suffice to say this ended badly for me and many others, but Cheika softened his cough whenever Leo Cullen interjected. You sensed the respect between our on and off field leaders.