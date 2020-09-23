Gordon D’Arcy: Saracens showed again they have the template of how to beat Leinster
Mark McCall’s side played for each other with a devastatingly simple gameplan
Leinster players after the defeat to Saracens in the quarter-finals of the Heineken Champions Cup at the Aviva Stadium. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho
We’re putting on the hindsight goggles again.
Leinster used the World Cup analogy coming out of lockdown. The theory was sound. Pool matches were the interpros and Pro14 finale with Saracens the first major obstacle in a do-or-die quarter-final.