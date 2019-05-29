Gordon D'Arcy: Preparation for Japan will surpass anything we have ever known
There won’t be any good excuses. Ireland will be good enough at the World Cup or they won’t
Connacht players Dominic Robertson McCoy, Peter McCabe, Kyle Godwin, Matt Healy and Niyi Adeolokun enjoy a recovery swim in Cape Town during the squad’s visit to South Africa last November. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho
Blessed be the off-season. Gone are the days when players drank as much as humanly possible until official training resumed.
Like many current pros, my last few summers were consumed by Daddy Day Care rather than sipping cocktails on some far-flung beach.