Gordon D'Arcy: Preparation for Japan will surpass anything we have ever known

There won’t be any good excuses. Ireland will be good enough at the World Cup or they won’t

Gordon D'Arcy

Connacht players Dominic Robertson McCoy, Peter McCabe, Kyle Godwin, Matt Healy and Niyi Adeolokun enjoy a recovery swim in Cape Town during the squad’s visit to South Africa last November. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Connacht players Dominic Robertson McCoy, Peter McCabe, Kyle Godwin, Matt Healy and Niyi Adeolokun enjoy a recovery swim in Cape Town during the squad’s visit to South Africa last November. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Blessed be the off-season. Gone are the days when players drank as much as humanly possible until official training resumed.

Like many current pros, my last few summers were consumed by Daddy Day Care rather than sipping cocktails on some far-flung beach.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.