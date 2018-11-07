Gordon D’Arcy: My part in the greatest Irish victory that never was
Schmidt’s side have grown since and Chicago 2016 changed the narrative for Irish rugby
New Zealand’s Ryan Crotty crosses the line to score the winning try in the last minute of the 2013 clash at the Aviva Stadium. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho
Look at the All Blacks bench from Sunday, November 24th, 2013. Today’s best player in the world, Beauden Barrett, arrived to cause serious damage.
I still feel the bruises from that last attack to prove the Franks brothers made an impact and we’ll always remember Dane Coles’ offload to Ryan Crotty. Every man a sub, denying the greatest Irish victory that never was.