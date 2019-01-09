Gordon D’Arcy: My Ireland teams did not fulfill their potential

My Ireland teams lacked the current levels of streamlined preparation. That’s the difference

Gordon D'Arcy

Munster’s Sam Arnold could shoot from the line in Kingsholm on Friday night to put Billy Twelvetrees on his backside. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Munster’s Sam Arnold could shoot from the line in Kingsholm on Friday night to put Billy Twelvetrees on his backside. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Life used to be simpler. I’m still on the good side of 40 but remember a time when Ireland selection was relayed via a letter through the front door.

Information was slower, and at a more digestible pace. These days rugby squads need to exist in a cocoon to avoid the constant din.   

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.