Gordon D’Arcy: Munster signed Bleyendaal as an outhalf solution – his moment is now
New Zealander can guide van Graan’s side past Saracens into dream showdown with Leinster
Munster’s Peter O’Mahony, Conor Murray and Billy Holland celebrate their victory over Edinburgh at Murrayfield. Photograph: Gary Carr/Inpho
My Wexford upbringing, and entire value system, should have protected this column from ever penning a Munster eulogy. But it had to happen at some stage simply because they tap into the emotional element essential for sporting success better than any other group.
We, the rugby people of Leinster, have gathered much knowledge from them. Of that we should be grateful. Eventually, jealousy bordering on hatred was channelled in the correct manner.