Gordon D’Arcy: Leinster v Saracens will be like ‘Game of Thrones’
Leo Cullen’s side will have to produce something special to disrupt a well-oiled machine
Munster’s Darren Sweetnam is tackled by Saracens’ Alex Goode during the Champions Cup semi-final at the Ricoh Arena in Coventry. Photograph: David Rogers/Getty Images
What makes Saracens seem so invincible is their ability to force opponents into taking what they know to be the wrong option.
Same way England repeatedly punished Ireland in Dublin last February. There were too many moments when kicking from the 22 was simply offering England/Sarries a chance to crank up their maul and multi-phase attack that inevitably ends with Vunipolas charging towards the try line from a metre out.