Gordon D’Arcy: La Rochelle defeat shows Leinster need a cyclical turnover of players
When reality bites, as it did at La Rochelle, there has to be a cyclical turnover of players
La Rochelle’s Will Skelton hands off Tadhg Furlong of Leinster in the Heineken Champions Cup semi-final at Stade Marcel Deflandre on Sunday. Photograph: Dave Winter/Inpho
Two teams, Leinster and La Rochelle, at very different points in their cycle. Watching the semi-final on Sunday, that is what it very much felt like to me.
I believe this is a Leinster team about to go through a transitional period. It is natural. It is what must happen to all teams when reality bites. Professional rugby is a cyclical turnover of players, a periodic churn.