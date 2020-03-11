Gordon D’Arcy: Joe Marler has damaged rugby’s already lambasted reputation
Punishments for Marler, Tuilagi or Haouas must fit their respective crimes
England’s Joe Marler. Funny man that Joe Marler may well be, he shouldn’t get away with bringing this sort of behaviour back into rugby by masking it with a cheeky chappy grin. Photograph: Adam Davy/PA Wire
I remember a game in southern France during the late 1990s. No need to print the opposing club. First tackle, first ruck, I got up in agony, half-blinded by handball wax mixed with deep heat. I was smeared by the stuff.
Second tackle, second ruck, caught under a big torso, I curled up to avoid studs stabbing down from above, but the true danger was a hand viciously grabbing at my scrotum.