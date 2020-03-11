I remember a game in southern France during the late 1990s. No need to print the opposing club. First tackle, first ruck, I got up in agony, half-blinded by handball wax mixed with deep heat. I was smeared by the stuff.

Second tackle, second ruck, caught under a big torso, I curled up to avoid studs stabbing down from above, but the true danger was a hand viciously grabbing at my scrotum.