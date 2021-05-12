Gordon D'Arcy: James Ryan is not getting the best out of his skillset

Likes of Ryan, Ringrose and Stockdale could not quite grasp opportunity when it counted

Updated: about an hour ago
Gordon D'Arcy

James Ryan in action against Saracens: Ryan and Ringrose struggled to find their notes as the curtain was coming down. The physical aspects of the La Rochelle game seemed just out of reach, both of them missing and soaking tackles that we just don’t associate with them. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

A possible knock-on effect of poor performances in European club rugby this season is that some Irish players faded from Warren Gatland’s thinking for the Lions.

My feeling is the Irish players have also paid for relatively poor performances in the internationals played across 2020/21 with the exception of this year’s match against England. But generally, Ireland didn’t put many players in the shop window.

