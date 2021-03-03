Gordon D’Arcy: Ireland merely picked through the carcass of Italian rugby
Scotland will provide a true test of Ireland’s worth while Wales relish unexpected and precious momentum
Action from the Stadio Olimpico. CJ Stander – to his eternal if misguided credit – keeps charging into brick walls for one- or two-metre gains. Photograph: Tommy Dickson/Inpho
Momentum only exists if you possess it. Even if you cannot see or hold it in your hands, you know you have it after winning three internationals on the bounce. Momentum is useless when you lose and must go in search of fresh motivation.
It exists, today, if you are Welsh. If English or Irish, even Scottish or French, it must be ignored.