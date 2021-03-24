Gordon D’Arcy: Ireland finally take their slice of crazy from this bonkers Six Nations
We still don’t know if this standard can become the norm but it’s a bloody good start
Ireland’s Robbie Henshaw makes a break past Mark Wilson of England during the Guinness Six Nations at the Aviva Stadium. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho
At last, Ireland played unpredictable rugby.
On Saturday I was drawn to the defensive excellence on display. Robbie Henshaw led the targeting of England’s Ford-Farrell axis and refused to relent until – and this is the official RFU account – head coach Eddie Jones chose to play the last 25 minutes with two scrumhalves.