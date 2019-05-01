Gordon D'Arcy: Impact of foreign arrivals has given Irish provinces a crucial edge

Fardy and Lowe following in proven footsteps of likes of Williams, Nacewa, Aki and Elsom

Gordon D'Arcy

Rocky Elsom in action for Leinster: “We adopted an under-12s mentality in many games that season [2s008-9]. Give the ball to the big fella and pile after him. It worked, especially against Munster at Croke Park.” Photograph: Graham Stuart/Inpho

There are several reasons for the continued success of the Irish provinces. Home grown talent will always matter. Some brilliant coaching tickets have proved essential while a little luck here and there is definitely needed.

When we go through the six European titles Leinster and Munster share between them and Connacht’s Pro 12 title, the foreign influence is undeniable.

