Gordon D’Arcy: I doubt we'll ever fully know what happened to Ireland in 2019
Physically Ireland look better than any other nation, but psychologically something went awry
England’s Manu Tuilagi running at New Zealand’s Anton Lienert-Brown during the World Cup semi-final at International Stadium, Yokohama. Photograph: PA Photo
A World Cup final between England and South Africa provides food for thought. “What might have been”’ for Ireland doesn’t really wash. Not after the year our national team just went through.
From marathon Carton House days all the way to the miserable ending at Tokyo stadium, I doubt we will ever fully know what happened to Ireland in 2019.