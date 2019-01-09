Gordon D’Arcy: I don’t believe many of the Ireland teams I played on fulfilled their potential
My Ireland teams lacked the current levels of streamlined preparation. That’s the difference
Munster’s Sam Arnold could shoot from the line in Kingsholm on Friday night to put Billy Twelvetrees on his backside. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho
Life used to be simpler. I’m still on the good side of 40 but remember a time when Ireland selection was relayed via a letter through the front door.
Information was slower, and at a more digestible pace. These days rugby squads need to exist in a cocoon to avoid the constant din.