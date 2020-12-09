Gordon D’Arcy: Fans would benefit from a peek behind the iron curtain
Behind the scenes access is important as it helps create and keep a new fan base
Johnny Sexton spoke recently about the excellent work being done behind the scenes. Maybe it’s time to allow the fans to see this. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho
I should be writing about the Scotland game. I really should. There are plenty of angles to dive into and examine. An attack shape is developing. Caelan Doris performed minor miracles in the collision zone. The lineout is healing.
But I also see an organisation shrouded in needless secrecy which can be interpreted as contempt for outsiders (also known as supporters).