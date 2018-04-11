Gordon D’Arcy: Dan Leavy’s rise a testament to his preparation
Bringing your best to the match-day arena is the sole objective of any training method
Dan Leavy: his performances have been sensational both for Leinster and Ireland. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho
I never really trained with Dan Leavy but I did spend a special season alongside Rocky Elsom. If there is a correlation between their methods, as Johnny Sexton joked on the pitch after Leavy dominated against Saracens, then everyone in Leinster will have adjusted by now.