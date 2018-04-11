Gordon D’Arcy: Dan Leavy’s performances a testament to his preparation

Bringing your best to the match-day arena is the sole objective of any training method

Updated: about an hour ago
Gordon D'Arcy

Dan Leavy: his performances have been sensational both for Leinster and Ireland. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Dan Leavy: his performances have been sensational both for Leinster and Ireland. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

I never really trained with Dan Leavy but I did spend a special season alongside Rocky Elsom. If there is a correlation between their methods, as Johnny Sexton joked on the pitch after Leavy dominated against Saracens, then everyone in Leinster will have adjusted by now.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.