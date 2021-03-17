Gordon D’Arcy: CJ Stander has been central to all the great days since 2016
Physicality is everything for Ireland against England this weekend
Ireland’s CJ Stander is tackled by England’s Sam Underhill and Joe Marler in the 2020 Six Nations. Photograph: ©INPHO/Billy Stickland
If CJ Stander had a Limerick accent, after breaking 50 caps inside six seasons, he’d be the first living soul to be canonised by the IRFU. A bronze sculptor outside Thomond Park would already be in the works.
Stander made the three-year residency project a genuine success. Bundee Aki played his part but without CJ’s consistency it would have been deemed a failure. That alone is some legacy.