Gordon D'Arcy: Chastening Twickenham experience must be rock bottom

Players unlikely to be Japan-bound now have chance to replace those who seemed bankers to travel

Gordon D'Arcy

Rory Best during Ireland squad training at Carton House. I think Rory should be named as Ireland captain for the World Cup no matter what, but the form player must get the jersey. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

Rory Best during Ireland squad training at Carton House. I think Rory should be named as Ireland captain for the World Cup no matter what, but the form player must get the jersey. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

Watching Stanley Kubrick’s ‘Full Metal Jacket’ recently the line “nobody is an atheist in a foxhole” struck a chord.

Rugby is not war, far from it, but when Tuilagi and Vunipola were punching holes in the Irish defence, with Itoje and Underhill destroying the attack, players needed a belief system to fall back on.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.