Gordon D'Arcy: Chastening Twickenham experience must be rock bottom
Players unlikely to be Japan-bound now have chance to replace those who seemed bankers to travel
Rory Best during Ireland squad training at Carton House. I think Rory should be named as Ireland captain for the World Cup no matter what, but the form player must get the jersey. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho
Watching Stanley Kubrick’s ‘Full Metal Jacket’ recently the line “nobody is an atheist in a foxhole” struck a chord.
Rugby is not war, far from it, but when Tuilagi and Vunipola were punching holes in the Irish defence, with Itoje and Underhill destroying the attack, players needed a belief system to fall back on.