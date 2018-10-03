Paddy Johns has no knee cartilage but the 50-year-old remains an iron man. Literally. The former Ireland captain does triathlons in his spare time away from his dental practice.

Paddy and I pedalled in tandem for a few miles on a recent cycle for Paul Wallace’s cancer research charity. We briefly overlapped in the green jersey, my debut against Romania in 1999, and on this day the conversation circled around training techniques.