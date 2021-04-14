Gordon D’Arcy: Béibhinn Parsons is the gift, IRFU must now do the giving

Professionalism is only way forward for women’s rugby and it must avoid previous pitfalls

Gordon D'Arcy

Ireland’s Béibhinn Parsons goes past Elinor Snowsill of Wales during the Women’s Six Nations match at Cardiff Arms Park. Photograph: Robbie Stephenson/Inpho

Ireland’s Béibhinn Parsons goes past Elinor Snowsill of Wales during the Women’s Six Nations match at Cardiff Arms Park. Photograph: Robbie Stephenson/Inpho

Béibhinn Parsons was incredible against Wales.

I am not going to compare her to an Irish player from the past. She is a unique talent that comes along every 20 or so years, if Sonia and Katie are used as the ultimate examples.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.