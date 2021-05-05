Gordon D’Arcy: A period of transition lies ahead for Leinster

When reality bites, as it did at La Rochelle, there has to be a cyclical turnover of players

Gordon D'Arcy

La Rochelle’s Will Skelton hands off Tadhg Furlong of Leinster in the Heineken Champions Cup semi-final at Stade Marcel Deflandre on Sunday. Photograph: Dave Winter/Inpho

Two teams, Leinster and La Rochelle, at very different points in their cycle. Watching the semi-final on Sunday, that is what it very much felt like to me.

I believe this is a Leinster team about to go through a transitional period. It is natural. It is what must happen to all teams when reality bites. Professional rugby is a cyclical turnover of players, a periodic churn.

