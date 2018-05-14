Girvan Dempsey leaves Leinster to join Bath

Former Ireland international has switched to English club as their attack coach
Girvan Dempsey has left Leinster to join Bath. Photo: Oisin Keniry/Inpho

Bath have boosted their coaching set-up with the appointment of attack coach Girvan Dempsey from European champions Leinster.

The former Ireland fullback has worked alongside Stuart Lancaster, Joe Schmidt and Michael Cheika during his three years as attack coach with the Irish province.

Dempsey, who was capped 82 times for Ireland, said: “I’m really looking forward to starting a new chapter in my coaching career. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time with Leinster, but I’m excited about what lies ahead with Bath.

“They have a world-class set-up and playing squad. I will be looking to bring my experiences and knowledge to support Todd and the coaching team in delivering success to this great club.”

