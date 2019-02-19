Gerry Thornley: Why Ireland fans should put their faith in Wales
An England win at the Principality Stadium would as good as decide the Six Nations title
Gareth Anscombe in action against Italy. Many Welsh pundits believe Anscombe can bring more to Wales’ game than Dan Biggar. Photograph: Tommy Dickson/Inpho
Back in the days of simultaneous kick-offs, and particularly if Ireland were slumping to another defeat, one of the time-honoured customs at Lansdowne Road in the old Five Nations was if the PA announcer revealed that, in the day’s other game, England were losing. Cue consoling cheers all round.
Presumably it was the same in Cardiff, Edinburgh or Paris. As one Welshman put it for countless thousands when asked who he supported: “Wales,” he said. “And whoever is playing England.”