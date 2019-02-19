Back in the days of simultaneous kick-offs, and particularly if Ireland were slumping to another defeat, one of the time-honoured customs at Lansdowne Road in the old Five Nations was if the PA announcer revealed that, in the day’s other game, England were losing. Cue consoling cheers all round.

Presumably it was the same in Cardiff, Edinburgh or Paris. As one Welshman put it for countless thousands when asked who he supported: “Wales,” he said. “And whoever is playing England.”