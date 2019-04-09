It has become one of the great modern skills in rugby union; a player identifying when a tackler has been brought to ground, positioning himself over the ball, withstanding clear-outs and earning a clean turnover or a penalty for his team.

Cue the cheers and roars of appreciative supporters and team-mates alike. Then, having survived the attempted clear-outs, depending on the importance of the successful turnover, the player in question then usually endures death by backslapping.