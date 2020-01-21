Spare a thought for Glasgow. In the heel of the hunt, the Scottish team missed out on the quarter-finals of the Heineken Champions Cup to a club who, we now all know, cheated to qualify for the tournament in the first place.

True, there is no salary cap in Europe, but Saracens were breaking the Premiership rules when they won the Champions Cup in 2016-17 by beating Clermont 28-17 in the Murrayfield final.