Some guys get all the luck, or at any rate the perfect farewell. Brian O’Driscoll, obviously, signed off his Test career in the Aviva Stadium with that enormous banner and man-of-the-match award, to be followed by Ireland sealing the 2014 Six Nations in Paris a week later. He was so good he pretty much scripted it himself.

Even when O’Driscoll departed in the eighth minute of his very last match of all, Leinster’s Pro12 final win over Glasgow at the RDS two and a half months later, he was still able to join in the celebrations in front of his home crowd and was again serenaded with chants of “one more year”. Leave them wanting more!