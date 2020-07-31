Gerry Thornley: Players face gruelling 12 months of non-stop rugby

After the longest break comes the longest season, touch wood. Or, put another way, never mind the quality, just feel the quantity, as rugby’s various stakeholders seek to cram in as much of the 2019-20 finale as possible while creating temporary solutions for some of the 2020-21 campaign.

However, shoehorning in the Pro14/Premiership/European finales to the 2019-20 season between August and mid-October, and especially scheduling the four postponed 2020 Six Nations games at the end of October, was financially essential for all concerned.