So, how was the Bundesliga for you? For sure, not all rugby supporters are also football fans, much less of the German top flight, but with rugby in mind, watching Borussia Dortmund beat Schalke 4-0 in a derby devoid of atmosphere there were actually a few potential positives.

Among these are the most basic of them all, namely that the tentative teething steps taken by professional team sports to resume activities behind closed doors will, in this TV-dictated age, make all sports organisations actually realise the importance of actual real live fans. What’s more, with each passing week of crowd-less sport, that appreciation will become more acute.