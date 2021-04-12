Gerry Thornley: Eight great Leinster wins in Europe that trump Exeter comeback

Whatever way you look at it, that was a special win, even by Leinster’s standards. To down the reigning European and English champions after falling 14-0 behind, already missing six internationals and then losing their onfield captain and conductor in chief, has to be ranked right up there.

But where exactly? In the immediate aftermath it was tempting to rank Saturday’s 34-22 win over Exeter in, say, the top five, but then glance through the 122 wins they’ve compiled over the last 25 years and, well, maybe not.