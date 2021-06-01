Gerry Thornley: Captain’s challenge worth the trial but it’s time to scrap it
Drawn-out unsatisfactory endgame in Thomond Park may serve as a salutary warning to game’s rule-makers
Andrew Bryce, the match referee, reviews a captain’s challenge late in the game between Munster and Cardiff Blues at Thomond Park. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho
Last Friday evening, in the final match of the season at Thomond Park, Cardiff restarted the game after Keynan Knox’s converted try had put Munster 31-27 ahead. There were four minutes and 25 seconds remaining.
Just over 14 minutes later, referee Andrew Brace blew the full-time whistle. Yes, 14 minutes.